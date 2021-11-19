Outdoor Holiday Market coming to Buffalo next Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A free, outdoor shopping experience is coming to the Queen City, November 26th and through December 23rd. It’s happening at 223 South Park Ave, Buffalo, NY 14204.

Step outside of Loaded Lumber and you’ll be transported to a winter wonderland. The woodworking studio on South Park Avenue , wanted to bring the experience of a European Holiday Market to Buffalo.

“This is what Buffalo was missing,” said Loaded Lumber owner, Jillian Cannan.

The Buffalo Holiday Market kicks off next Friday at 3 p.m. Guests will be able to shop through dozens of festive, chalets. There will be 130 rotating local vendors and the market features 30 per week.

“These businesses have been through so much over the last few years and funneling this money back where it belongs in Buffalo is so important,” said Cannon.

Cannon says the market will be a one-stop shop for holiday shopping and that there is something for everyone. That includes plenty of delicious food and drinks to keep you warm.

Horse drawn carriage rides and family photos with Santa can also be done on site.

“It’s an experience, not just about shopping,” said Cannan. “Coming out and making this a new holiday tradition for you and your family,” she said.

For hours and more information, head here.