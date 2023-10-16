BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sea of vests and sashes filled Riverworks on Sunday for the International Day of the Girl.

Over 200 Girl Scouts and volunteers from around Western New York commemorated the day with an exhibit for original creative works, a showcase of the latest girl scout fashion, and a live mobile planetarium.

The theme of this year’s event was to discover the ‘shero’ in you.

“Our Girl Scouts have provided some shero exhibits of the shero that’s in their life. The girls will be earning their global action award, bringing awareness of things that are happening on the planet,” said Michelle Martin, the director of strategic partnerships for Girl Scouts of WNY. “We have a take action project that’s a community service project in which the girls have donated school supplies that we will then give to Journey’s End Refugee Center in Buffalo.”

Organizers say the girl scouts are more than just cookies, and that there is always room for more girls in the troop.