P.U.N.T continues its efforts to raise awareness for Childhood Cancer in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — September isn’t just the end of Summer, it’s also Childhood Cancer Awareness month. But, the WNY founded non-profit, P.U.N.T, also known as the Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, is committed to aiding families of sick children 365 days of the year.

Created by former Bills punter Brian Moorman, the organization runs and funds six programs geared toward families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. Essentially, their mission is to help families in the ways they need it most in their darkest hour.

For mothers like Jill Rodo who’s daughter, Gia was diagnosed around Thanksgiving of 2018, she says P.U.N.T’s assistance made all of the difference.

