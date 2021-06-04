Palli Supermarket cuts the ribbon on Bailey Ave. location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s East Side and Lovejoy neighborhoods now have a new market with an international flavor.

The Palli Market opened Friday on Bailey Avenue near Walden.

The owners hope neighbors will also turn to them for fresh foods.

“It’s a lot of busy, we’re getting a lot of response, from the local community, all kinds of people.. Like all sort of people are coming and they’re helping in every way, thank you,” said the owner.

Palli Market also features halal meats, and foods from the Indian, Pakistani and several Middle Eastern cultures.