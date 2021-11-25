Pastor Eric Johns raises homelessness awareness this Thanksgiving

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pastor Eric Johns with the Buffalo Dream Center joined the Buffalo City Mission for its “Turkey Express” dinner delivery.

He helped bag trucks and deliver those meals. Johns is currently doing his annual mission of living on the streets for a week to raise awareness for homelessness.

He said while there is still such a great need, he sees positive change in the City of Buffalo.

“20 years ago, when we started this, we weren’t really working together well with other organizations. We had a lot of organizations doing their own thing. Now more than ever we are connected, we’re communicating, we’re working together to meet the needs of the homeless population,” Johns told News 4.

This is the twenty-third year Pastor Johns is living on the streets for a good cause.