BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo carried out a beloved doctor’s plan to provide school supplies to kids in the City of Buffalo.

Sunday was the very first Jonathan D. Daniels Memorial School Drive. On July 4, Daniels and his two daughters died in a house fire in North Buffalo. Prior to the tragedy, Daniels was helping plan an event to provide free backpacks and school supplies to Buffalo children.

“It brings tears to my eyes to know that we have the support of the community and the people from Jacobs School of Medicine on this mission to provide backpacks to the community,” said organizer Dr. Emme-Kunla Nylander.

300 backpacks were stuffed with school supplies donated by students, faculty and staff of the Jacobs School.