BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We’re going Pink 4 Hope in the fight against breast cancer. Breast cancer can strike people of all walks of life at any time.

It can cause a crisis in your life, even when you dedicate your life to solving crises for others.

Jessica Pirro is the CEO of Crisis Services in Buffalo and has worked with the organization for the past 20 years.

She credits her staff and a mammogram for getting her through breast cancer.

News 4’s Christy Kern shares her story.