Pink-accented “Cancer Killer Mustang” rides to raise breast cancer awareness

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The “Cancer Killer” Mustang is hard to miss.

The black sports car is decked out with pink accents and pink ribbon details- from the rims to the windshield wipers.

“There are pink seat covers inside- on the ceiling we have fiber optic lights so it looks like there’s pink stars in the ceiling,” owner Jeremy Antonik said.

There are also pink neon underglow lights under the car’s body, and pink lights in the grill.

The Mustang is a tribute to Antonik’s mother-in-law, who passed away at a young age from breast cancer.

“Breast cancer runs on my wife’s side of the family,’ Antonik said. “She lost three generations before her to breast cancer.”

Antonik said he’s also lost a couple of family members on his mother’s side to breast cancer.

“We do it in memory and honor of anyone who’s lost or anyone who is fighting breast cancer right now,” he added.

The Mustang started out white.

“Our intention was black and pink when we bought it,” Antonik said.

After having the car professionally painted black, they took on the task of adding all of the pink details themselves.

“It took about three months working every day to get it to this point,” Antonik said.

“The Cancer Killer” attracts plenty of attention- and helps remind those who see it about breast cancer awareness.

“A lot of people think it’s cool- we get a lot of people who ask us to take pictures in front of it,” Antonik said. “A lot of people say ‘thank you for the support’.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Click here for more Pink 4 Hope stories about breast cancer awareness in the WNY area.

