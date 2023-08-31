BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sometimes we all just need a smile, and a plane over the skies of Western New York provided residents with one on Friday.

The display was a preview of sorts for the Wings over Batavia Air Show, which is scheduled to take flight this weekend. More information on the show can be found here.

The smiley could be seen from various locations across the region, and other designs such as a butterfly and a heart were also spotted. See more photos below:

Photo: Kelsey Anderson / News4

Photo: Ali Touhey / News 4

Photo: Jerry Galey