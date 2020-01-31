Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
Border Report Tour
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
National
What’s Trending
Top Stories
Rochester residents face multiple charges after chase through Batavia
Top Stories
Delaney, longest-running Democratic candidate, ends 2020 bid
Interview with Rochester police officer Denny Wright
Red Cross installing specialized smoke alarms for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
Trump trial could end soon; Alexander says no to witnesses
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Winter Weather Special
Science With Stevie
Snowvember: Five Years Later
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race – Daytona
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Hidden History: Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Brocton Central School
Pledge of Allegiance
by: News 4 Staff
Posted:
Jan 31, 2020 / 07:31 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 31, 2020 / 07:31 AM EST
Submit your classroom pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Child falls out of car on Bailey Avenue
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
Watch News 4 Now
VIDEO: Little girl plays with ape at Buffalo Zoo
What is Buffalo’s best spa or salon?
Clouds are back, eventually some snowflakes
Southtowns teachers recognized for their work this morning in Angola
Woman charged with prostitution found with 2-year-old, drugs in vehicle
Don't Miss
Drivers still failing the test in new 15-MPH zones near schools in Buffalo
Their home is posted on the web and strangers ask, where’s the insurance?
New York Utilities will pay you to save energy, save money, save the environment
Family upset after no bail set, suspect released in DWI crash that killed Buffalo State grad
Niagara Falls community joins forces to help a local army veteran transform his home
Buffalo man sues police officers after being hit by cruiser on New Year’s Day 2017
Former Tesla workers describe hostile workplace at Buffalo facility