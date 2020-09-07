Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
Goo Goo Dolls Robby Takac joins Wake Up to talk virtual Music Is Art Festival
Video
Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detention
New salon in Jamestown filling a need for the black community
Video
Can a snake crawl into your mouth while you’re asleep? Here’s what experts say
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Lily, age 8
Pledge of Allegiance
by: News 4 Staff
Posted:
Sep 7, 2020 / 08:26 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 7, 2020 / 08:27 AM EDT
Submit your pledge video by sending it to
pledge@wivb.com.
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Williamsville School Board Outraged at Superintendent’s Plan
Video
Buffalo’s Raven the Science Maven named Top 40 under 40 by Fortune Magazine
Video
Williamsville parents outraged over district’s decision to delay remote learning for 1,300 students
Video
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new low in New York, WNY had highest infection rate in state on Saturday
44-year-old Southern Tier man dead following crash in Little Valley
Video
Total number of positive coronavirus cases in Erie County continues to rise
Video
Showers and a gusty breeze for Labor Day, Summer heat returns briefly this week
Video
Don't Miss
Some employees scared about working during coronavirus pandemic
A list of essential services defined by New York State
Video
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Live
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video