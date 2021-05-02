Polish flag raised above Niagara Square in honor of Polonia Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo is honoring its polish community. City leaders raised the polish flag in Niagara square in honor of Polonia Day.

The holiday recognizes people of Polish descent, who don’t live in Poland.

There are approximately 20 million people who are of Polish ancestry. And according to the General Pulaski Association, 350,000 of them are right here in Western New York.

President, General Pulaski Association Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr. told us, “There is no better place to celebrate Polonia, in the United States then or in the world, then right here in Buffalo, New York, where people of Polish heritage were coming since 1870s. Per capita, there are more people with polish heritage in our region, than anywhere outside of Poland.”

Sunday’s event was also historic, the General Pulaski Association says Mayor Brown is the first mayor outside of Poland to recognize Polonia Day with a flag-raising.