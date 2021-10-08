Polonia celebrates Erie County Bicentennial and honors News 4’s Don Postles

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s Polish-American community is celebrating Erie County’s Bicentennial.

They held an awards dinner Thursday at Samuel’s Grande Manor. Several people were honored including Dr. Pawel Kalinski and Bozena Rutkowski as citizens of the year.

News 4’s Don Postles was honored as the Western New York Polonia Ambassador of the Year. Don was recognized for his work in the Polish community and serving for more than 30 years as an honorary grand marshal of the General Pulaski Day parade.

“Polonia is bigger than individual people it’s a community. And Buffalo, Erie County, that community is largely identified as polish people,” said Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr., president, The General Pulaski Association, Inc.

“The Polish contribution to the region, to Buffalo and Erie County is tremendous, it’s beyond something we see in other places in the United States of America,” said Adrian Kubicki, Consul General of Poland in New York.

Honored and humbled to receive The Polona Ambassador award from the Polish-American community tonight! pic.twitter.com/VCdjSAD2mn — Don Postles (@DonPostles4) October 8, 2021 News 4 anchor Don Postles

Federal bankruptcy court Judge Carl Bucki gave the keynote address.