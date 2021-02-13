Pop-up outdoor market on Chippewa invites vendors to sell

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over a dozen small business owners were invited to the Lots of Love Outdoor Pop-up Market on Chippewa, Saturday. Having the opportunity to sell their homemade items to bundled up shoppers, was a change of scenery for many.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the community right now, to get out and do something completely different,” said the Owner of Revamped NY, Christina Catalano. “Like all these other vendors- it’s really exciting to get out there and do something in the Buffalo Community,” Catalano added.

After starting her businesses in the middle of a pandemic, Catalano says the support for her homemade Buffalo has been incredible.

“I have been very fortunate, and blessed throughout this. So I’m very thankful.”

A member of the marketing committee for Chippewa Alliance says they made this program possible because of how important small businesses are to the community.

“I feel like it’s the backbone of Buffalo,” said Brie Carroll. “It’s the local businesses and it’s our neighbors. It’s our friends and our family. And if we can support them in any way we can, I feel like that’s the Buffalo spirit.”