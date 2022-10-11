BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m.

The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will include live music, pop-up artisan tents, beer tastings, drink specials, sales and more.

There will also be a Scavenger Hunt to help people get to know the Elmwood Village. For more information, including lists of musicians, artisans, and local businesses participating in the event, click here.