Price Rite taking steps to address food insecurity in the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Price Rite Marketplace is taking steps to address food insecurity in the community.

The supermarket chain teamed up with Feed The Children, Butterball, and local churches for a food and essential item giveaway Thursday.

Families walked away with 25 pounds worth of food, and 15 pounds of personal care items.

“12% of the families in Erie County are in food insecurity today, meaning they have no idea where there next meal is coming from. These kind of events mitigate those circumstances,” Pastor Kinzer Pointer of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church said.

Nearly 800 families were helped by Thursday’s drive.