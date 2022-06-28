BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Common Council honored News 4’s longtime Call 4 Action reporter Al Vaughters with a proclamation on Tuesday.

Vaughters announced his retirement on June 16. While he was at City Hall to cover the possible name change of Buffalo’s East Side to “East Buffalo,” the Common Council honored him with the proclamation. Vaughters was accompanied by his wife, Michelle.

The Council thanked Vaughters for his 28 years of service to the community while working for News 4 and wished him a wonderful retirement.

“When I would get a phone call from him, I never cringed, because I knew he was going to be fair,” Councilmember Joe Golombek said. “Every single time that I worked with him, I was always impressed that he knew an awful lot about the item.”

Vaughters was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame last fall. His final day at News 4 will be Thursday.