BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 20th annual Puerto Rican & Hispanic Day Parade returns to Buffalo on Saturday.

The parade is set to kick off at noon in front of City Hall and will run to Porter Avenue. After that, the parade will head to Niagara Square, where concerts and other activities will take place for the remainder of the weekend.

On Sunday, various community churches will take the stage at 10:30 a.m. for a Christian-based service for the community.

