How to support the Ready 4 School supply drive

The Ready 4 School supply drive helps local students succeed in the classroom. The goal is to supply 500 fully stocked backpacks to students in need.

HOW TO HELP: You can pick up school supplies at any participating Wegmans location and drop them in the Ready 4 School bin. The Salvation Army will pack the supplies into backpacks and deliver them to children in need. You can also donate at Buffalo.SalvationArmy.org.

DATES: The drive runs from Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 30. 

LIVE KICKOFF: On Monday, July 19, News 4 will be LIVE at Wegmans during Wake Up, News 4 at Noon, and News 4 at 4 to kick off the Ready 4 School drive.

SPONSORS: Along with News 4, this program is sponsored by Wegmans, The Salvation Army, Fidelis and First Student.

Each stocked backpack contains:

  • 3 – solid color wide-ruled notebooks
  • 2 – composition notebooks
  • 6 – two-pocket folders
  • 3 – large glue sticks (or 9 small glue sticks)
  • 1 – Fiskars blunt-tip scissors
  • 1 – large boxes of tissues
  • 1 – box of 24 crayons
  • 1 – box of colored pencils
  • 1 – package of washable colored markers
  • 1 – large pink eraser
  • 12 – No. 2 pencils
  • 2 – Expo dry erase whiteboard markers
  • 1 – box of snack-sized resealable plastic bags
  • 1 – box of facial tissues
  • 1 – large container of baby or antibacterial moist wipes

Backpacks will be distributed on Aug. 20 at The Salvation Army’s Summer Camp Carnival, held at their 960 Main St. location.

