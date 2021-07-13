How to support the Ready 4 School supply drive

The Ready 4 School supply drive helps local students succeed in the classroom. The goal is to supply 500 fully stocked backpacks to students in need.

HOW TO HELP: You can pick up school supplies at any participating Wegmans location and drop them in the Ready 4 School bin. The Salvation Army will pack the supplies into backpacks and deliver them to children in need. You can also donate at Buffalo.SalvationArmy.org.

DATES: The drive runs from Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 30.

LIVE KICKOFF: On Monday, July 19, News 4 will be LIVE at Wegmans during Wake Up, News 4 at Noon, and News 4 at 4 to kick off the Ready 4 School drive.

SPONSORS: Along with News 4, this program is sponsored by Wegmans, The Salvation Army, Fidelis and First Student.

Each stocked backpack contains:

3 – solid color wide-ruled notebooks

2 – composition notebooks

6 – two-pocket folders

3 – large glue sticks (or 9 small glue sticks)

1 – Fiskars blunt-tip scissors

1 – large boxes of tissues

1 – box of 24 crayons

1 – box of colored pencils

1 – package of washable colored markers

1 – large pink eraser

12 – No. 2 pencils

2 – Expo dry erase whiteboard markers

1 – box of snack-sized resealable plastic bags

1 – box of facial tissues

1 – large container of baby or antibacterial moist wipes

Backpacks will be distributed on Aug. 20 at The Salvation Army’s Summer Camp Carnival, held at their 960 Main St. location.