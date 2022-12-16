BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our list!
- All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
- Shea’s 710 Theatre | Friday-Sunday
- Broadway Market Wine Festival
- Saturday and Sunday | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Last Minute Panic Holiday Marketplace
- 468 Washington St., Buffalo | Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dinosaur Adventure
- Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | Saturday (9-8) and Sunday (9-7)
