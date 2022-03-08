BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Record fuel prices are also putting an added strain on Western New York’s nonprofit community.

Thousands of Western New Yorkers depend on Feedmore Western New York every day — in some cases it’s a matter of life or death. But unlike other businesses that simply tack the higher costs onto their price for goods and services, not-for-profits have to depend on the goodwill of their donors.

Joe Szychowski delivers food to clients of Feedmore Western New York four days a week. As a volunteer, Szychowski drives his own car, and pays for his own gas. So how about that pain at the pump?

“Oh there is a pinch, but it is a pinch, it is not going to deter from delivering,” Szychowski said. “We deal with it.”

While the retired school employee delivers food, Szychowski told News 4 he feeds off of those deliveries, too.

“A lot of people, I’m amazed, still live independently and I wonder how they do it,” he said. “So this meal helps them to live independently, and that is good.”

Feedmore Western New York spokesperson Catherine Shick said the nonprofit’s February transportation fuel costs jumped 150% in the last year — and growing.

“If anything the past two years have taught us, it’s how to to pivot and how to be flexible,” she said. “And that does make a significant difference when we have a fleet of trucks delivering nutritious food each weekday seeing the rising costs across our four-county service area.”

Shick also told News 4 the need for Feedmore’s services has also grown by more than 20% in the last two years, which they suspect was brought on by the Covid pandemic. With those added burdens, Shick says they are up to the challenge.

“We really do try our best to always leave no stone unturned when it comes to seeking donations, seeking additional support and community partnerships, because we know what we cannot do is ever stop our mission,” she said.

Shick also told News 4 there is a program for volunteers like Szychowski, who are 55 years old and above, reimbursing them for gas mileage. It is called the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP. Feedmore has more information on their website at this link.