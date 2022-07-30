BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo’s Scrap it Food Waste Recycling Program announced an expansion to the East Side of Buffalo.

The program provides city residents with a year-round opportunity to dispose of their food scraps in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

Acceptable materials include vegetables and fruit scraps, coffee grounds, tea bags, nuts, and egg shells.

“It’s going to save our city money, as we make huge plans from sports, social life, and even our way of living. Let’s think of saving money and putting that into things that we need and not just waste disposal,” said Myles Stubblefield of Buffalo WormWorks.

“It gives the community a place to come to reduce waste. I think this is very important and I believe we as a community should continue to do more initiatives like this,” said Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson.

Residents can drop off their food scraps at two permanent locations: 387 Massachusetts Ave. and the corner of Elmwood and Saint James place. Look for the orange tote.