Eileen Klubek strengthens bonds with Links of Love

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eileen Klubek has twice fought cancer and won. It’s a big part of who she is because it inspires her endlessly upbeat attitude.

Her kids were young during her first battle with cancer.

“I bargained, I begged. I got to have 20 more years before this diagnosis, so I think I am just overly, overly appreciative of how lucky I am,” she said.

The second diagnosis was in 2017. Stage four colon cancer had metastasized.

“I honestly didn’t think I would ever make it through that diagnosis, and with my husband, my friends, my family, people at work, like, they literally lifted me through all of it, so I appreciate just having the chance to wake up every morning.”

Eileen knew she wanted to do something to help others out once news from her doctors started improving,

“When you first get diagnosed with cancer, you can’t do a lot. There’s a lot of waiting and doctors, hospitals, surgery, treatments.”

Links of Love was born. The links were a paper chain, 240 links long, that represented each day of her treatment. It symbolizes taking things one day at a time.

Eileen started to put together care packages. Since September, she has donated 60 of them, with most of the people receiving them strangers.