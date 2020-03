BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kate Glaser is our Remarkable Women 2020 winner!

Kate was surprised on the set of News 4 at 4 by her husband and two children. She won a trip to New York City to attend The Mel Robbins Show and a chance at Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.