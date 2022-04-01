BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout Women’s History Month, News 4 brought you the stories of women making positive changes in the community as part of our “Remarkable Women” series.

Friday, it was announced that this year’s winner is Lee Ann Grace, who uses her language skills — and so much more — to make a difference in the world. Grace calls herself a “born teacher” and has made a difference in the lives of students, her church, the organization Buffalo Opera Unlimited and migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She joined News 4 at 4 Friday to discuss what winning means to her, and to speak further about her mission. She also informed us as to which charity she will be donating her winnings. You can see the full interview above and watch her full story here: