Nexstar Media’s Woman of the Year to be revealed Wednesday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday morning, Nexstar Media’s Woman of the Year will be revealed.

It’s part of the Remarkable Women initiative. In March, Kate Glaser was named the Remarkable Woman 2020 winner for western New York.

News 4 highlighted her work with Make-A-Wish, as well as her good news blog “Hope Rises.”

On Monday night, Kate tweeted that she learned the winner will be announced Tuesday morning on The Mel Robbins Show, but that was later changed to Wednesday morning.

This was moved to TOMORROW, 10 am on @cw23buffalo



Thanks all ❤️ https://t.co/uLJ8AxoqUz — Kate Glaser (@KateGIaser) May 5, 2020

200 women from across the country are nominated. Watch the show on CW23 at 10 a.m.