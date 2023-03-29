BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout Women’s History Month, News 4 has brought you the stories of inspiring women making positive changes in the community as part of our annual “Remarkable Women” campaign.

Wednesday, it was announced that this year’s winner is Rachel Morrison — a woman who advocates for those in crisis and provides hope and healing 24/7. While she’s the program director of Crisis Services’ 24-hour suicide prevention and addiction hotlines, Morrison also encourages self-empowerment through her private wellness practice, Renewed Me.

Morrison and her nominator, Debbie Daniels, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the recognition and what Morrison hopes people take away from her story. You can see the full in-studio interview above and watch her story below:

