BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday, the Resource Council of WNY held an event to help give back to the community affected by the Tops mass shooting nearly one year ago.

At the “Hugs and Hot Dogs” event on Buffalo’s west side, community members received free hot dogs and “Jefferson Love” tee shirts. Hearts were also decorated to show love to the community impacted by the tragedy.

The Community Action Organization of Western New York was also involved, providing Mother’s Day plants, produce and care packages.

The mission of the Resource Council of WNY is to “empower and enrich the lives of youth, adults and families by providing access to vital programs and services that meet the diverse needs and values of the communities” that the organization serves.