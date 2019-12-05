Rich Newberg to enter Silver Circle of National Television Academy’s NY chapter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — WIVB-TV veteran newsman Rich Newberg is being honored by the National Television Academy’s New York Chapter.

The retired News 4 Senior Correspondent is joining his former co-anchor Jacquie Walker in the Silver Circle, recognizing outstanding contributions to the television industry. Jacquie will on Friday introduce Rich during ceremonies at the Friar’s Club in New York City.

Rich Newberg won eleven New York Emmy Awards during his 37 years at WIVB-TV. His documentaries explored multiple aspects of Buffalo life and history.

Rich is currently spearheading efforts by the Buffalo Broadcasters Association to give Western New York it’s moving image history through the digitization of archival TV newsfilm and videotape dating back to the 1960s.