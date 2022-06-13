CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Russell Salvatore joined forces with Ride for Roswell in a bowling fundraiser on Sunday at the Tonawanda Bowling Center. Salvatore got things rolling with the ceremonial first bowl.

The event was organized by Patti Bax and paid tribute to her sister Mary Hayward who passed away a year ago after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was at the event; he is a large supporter in the fight to find a cure.

The Ride for Roswell will take place on June 25 at the University at Buffalo.