BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Robby Takac, the president and founder of local nonprofit Music is Art and bassist for the Goo Goo Dolls, will be announcing plans for the 21st annual Music is Art Festival at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Takac will also be unveiling this year’s poster during his announcement.

News 4 plans to stream the event in the video player above. This article will be updated following the press conference.