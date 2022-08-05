BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is helping the city of good neighbors.. through projects at non-profit groups in the Queen City.

Roswell announced the work, done through their “cares” program. They helped the Arlene Mychajliw Community Center.. convert unused space into a place for pre-k child care. They also made improvements at the “Buffalo Adult and Teen Challenge” residential care facility.

We’re a part of this community, we have, we need to pay it back to this community, and I think that these are incredible.. you’ll see as you walk around here what they’ve done in this facility,” said Dr. Candance Johnson, the President & CEO of Roswell Park.

In the past, Roswell’s “cares” program has also helped non-profit groups with job fairs, resume writing and neighborhood cleanup.