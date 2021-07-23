Roswell Park salutes their Environmental Services team with free lunch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a busy 16 months for front-line workers, but some who work behind the scenes got a big thank you Friday.

News 4 spoke with the president and CEO of the Roswell Park Cancer Institute and she said they wanted to do something for those who often don’t get a “thank you,” the cleaning crews.

We know they have had to adapt to new challenges since the start of the pandemic. Dr. Candace Johnson says the employees never complain and always work with a smile on their faces.

Dr. Johnson says these crews always go above and beyond, and she frequently hears stories from patients about the amazing care they received.

“Patients will tell us, time and time again how ‘I was scared, I was nervous about my treatment, and the kind woman who came in to clean my room sat down beside me, held my hand, and talked to me for over an hour. This is not an isolated story. This happens time and time again,” Dr. Johnson said.

The free lunch was sponsored by Toutant and made possible thanks to Western New York Eagle Scout Quinn Flaherty.

The CEO and president says the cleaning crews are the unsung heroes of the hospital, and this is just a small token of their appreciation.