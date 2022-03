BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local businessman known for his generosity is at it again. Russell Salvatore is donating dozens of smart televisions to local schools.

Wednesday, Salvatore donated 60 new smart TVs to the catholic elementary and high schools of Buffalo.

The 75 inch TVs will be used in all the Catholic schools within the Diocese of Buffalo.

Salvatore said he was happy to be out in the community and to be able to make a donation like this, the first in a long time because of the pandemic.