Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo strives to give back and inspire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third annual Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo was held Saturday afternoon.

The event happened on Michigan Avenue and organizers said it’s about giving back and inspiring healthier lifestyles. Sharon Sanford started the foundation after her own bout with breast cancer.

She shared this advice for those who are fighting, “I want to say you are stronger than you realize, root yourself and ground yourself in faith beyond yourself — you can make it, take each day at a time.”

Health screenings, COVID-19 and flu shots were offered at the expo.