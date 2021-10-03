BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third annual Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo was held Saturday afternoon.
The event happened on Michigan Avenue and organizers said it’s about giving back and inspiring healthier lifestyles. Sharon Sanford started the foundation after her own bout with breast cancer.
She shared this advice for those who are fighting, “I want to say you are stronger than you realize, root yourself and ground yourself in faith beyond yourself — you can make it, take each day at a time.”
Health screenings, COVID-19 and flu shots were offered at the expo.
Community News
- Blue pumpkins benefitting the Buffalo Police K-9 unit go on sale
- Great Pumpkin Farm weigh-off winner crowned
- Sadie Strong Community Health and Wellness Expo strives to give back and inspire
- Pro-choice demonstrators march through Buffalo
- Buffalo advocates, parents fed up as BPS works to get more school bus drivers on the road