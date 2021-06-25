Say ‘Yes to the dress’ for less at Goodwill of WNY’s Bridal Sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Goodwill of Western New York is helping brides say “yes to the dress,” for a whole lot less. Its’ annual bridal sale is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. It’s happening outside its’ location at 1119 William Street in Buffalo.

“They’ll see two big tents and under those tents we’ll have an extensive selection of brand new and gently used bridal gowns, formal wear, children’s wear and a great selection of accessories,” said Marketing Manager, Linda Maraszek.

There are more than 200 wedding dresses alone to choose from, marked down and ranging from $50 to $150 dollars. While brides are shopping, they’re also supporting Goodwill’s mission. “Everything that we do is about helping people find jobs and grow their careers, so they can support themselves and their families,” said Maraszek. “Customers can feel good helping others.”

The event is also a one-stop shop for wedding planning. “Need flowers? Tops floral department will be here. Need a wedding cake? Tops bakery will be here,” she said.

Those involved say being a part of the bride’s big day and helping make it all more affordable is priceless. “When they put on the dress that is “the one,” it just gives you goosebumps and that’s what we are here for,” said Maraszek.