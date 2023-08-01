BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several local communities are set to take part in National Night Out festivities on Tuesday night.
It is an opportunity for people in several Western New York communities to spend the evening with their neighbors along with first responders.
The following communities will be holding events:
- Amherst: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Willow Ridge Elementary School
- Buffalo: several locations
- Dunkirk: Washington Park
- Lackawanna: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.,Galanti Park
- Town of Tonawanda: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Park
- West Seneca: begins at 4 p.m., Erie 1 Boces, 355 Harlem Road
Lackawanna will also provide a shuttle service to the park.
Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.