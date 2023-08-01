BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several local communities are set to take part in National Night Out festivities on Tuesday night.

It is an opportunity for people in several Western New York communities to spend the evening with their neighbors along with first responders.

The following communities will be holding events:

Amherst: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Willow Ridge Elementary School

Buffalo: several locations

Dunkirk: Washington Park

Lackawanna: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.,Galanti Park

Town of Tonawanda: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lincoln Park

West Seneca: begins at 4 p.m., Erie 1 Boces, 355 Harlem Road

Lackawanna will also provide a shuttle service to the park.