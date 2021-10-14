Sheridan-Parkside Life Center opens in Tonawanda featuring a free laundromat and more

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the brand new Sheridan-Parkside Life Center.

It’s a resource center that promises dignity and value in that Tonawanda neighborhood. It includes a free laundromat and a gathering spot where families and other groups can get together.

“We also have a high-quality, commercial kitchen, that we are opening for teaching classes, of either, families, or teens, or adults, just trying to give people to think differently about nutrition,” said Eric Napoli, president, Board of Sheridan Parkside Life Center.

The center, which is the result of a 3-year project, will serve about one thousand people who live in Sheridan-Parkside.