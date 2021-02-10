Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Wake Up
Around New York
National
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
News 4 Investigates
Top Stories
Mark Cuban’s Mavs will play national anthem after NBA reiterates policy
Video
Aging desktop source of attorney’s accidental cat filter
Georgia prosecutor opens probe into Trump call to ‘find’ votes
Feds investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
Shop Small 716
Veterans Voices
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Make-A-Wish
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Shop Small 716
SHOP SMALL 716: Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse and Nursery
Video
Shop Small 716: Park Avenue Coat Company
Video
SHOP SMALL 716: My Cuzin Vintage and Bay 6 Clothing Co.
Video
SHOP SMALL 716: L.A.S.T. Call Laundry Services
Video
Shop Small 716: Poppiejanes Home Decor
Video
Empire State Weekly
Empire State Weekly Healthcare Distribution Alliance Vice President of State Government Affairs Matt DiLoreto Full Interview
Video
Empire State Weekly SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras Full Interview
Video
Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution & SUNY Student Health and Safety Measures
Video
Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Deaths Report, Financial Developments, and Sports Resuming
Video
Empire State Weekly NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas on Sports Being Allowed to Resume
Video
Empire State Weekly Empire Center for Public Policy Senior Fellow for Health Policy Bill Hammond on Nursing Home Deaths Report
Video
More Shop Small 716 Headlines
SHOP SMALL 716: Creations Gift Shop
Video
SHOP SMALL 716: Elephant Trunk Boutique
Video
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
10 p.m. curfew reinstated for dozens of Erie, Monroe County restaurants, clubs and bars
Dead drug lord’s hippos now a huge problem
Gallery
NYS to allow reopening of large arenas for events on Feb. 23
Blue Jays looking at possibly playing in Buffalo again
4 Warn Weather
NYS to release guidance on reopening large venues next week
Under Biden relief plan, Erie and Niagara counties would get more than $792 million
Don't Miss
Clarence woman creates product for fog-free glasses
Video
Demand outweighs supply: Officials concerned high-risk individuals won’t have access to vaccine
Video
Attorney for Quawan Charles’ family says Janet Irvin’s arrest is three months late
Video
Chiefs place coach Britt Reid on administrative leave after crash that injured 5-year-old
Video
Ambush of Biden campaign bus in Texas could play role in Trump impeachment trial
Video
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company
‘Each person has their story’: Britney Spears appears to respond to new documentary