Shop Small 716: Apa’s Kitchen in the Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Broadway Market is becoming more diverse, reflecting the makeup of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood that surrounds it.

“Broadway-Fillmore now is the melting pot of the City of Buffalo, and it’s incredibly important that restaurants now reflect that diversity here in the city and now in the Broadway Market,” Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski, who represents the Fillmore District, said.

One of the newest vendors is Apa’s Kitchen, a family business that serves up halaal Bangladeshi and Indian food.

The @broadwaymkt is always a big Easter destination, but they’re open year round and have a diverse group of vendors 🍴 we stopped by Apa’s Kitchen, which opened earlier this month. Check out a new #ShopSmall716 today! @KellyKhatibtv @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/B3owkmHrUj — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchwivb1) February 24, 2021

Apa’s Kitchen opened on Feb. 5 at the market. Owner Syeda Moin has been cooking for 35 years, running restaurants in Manhattan and Long Island.

She moved to Buffalo less than a year ago, first coming to visit relatives and then staying due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moin says her business has been doing very well since opening at the market.

“The students from the University of Buffalo love it,” she added.

Apa’s Kitchen offers up a variety of foods, including biryani, kababs, curry and samosas.

“It’s absolutely homemade food,” Moin said. “Everything we make, we make fresh.”

Moin said she is also looking to add a halal grocery market soon, with items like bubble tea.

Easter season at the Broadway Market is coming up soon. Last year, the pandemic prevented indoor shopping during the season.

“The Broadway Market suffered greatly during the pandemic- it wiped out a large income base at a not-opportune time,” Nowakowski said. “Through that, the market will always survive- it’s coming back with new businesses opening up, and longstanding vendors have been unabashed by the pandemic, and are here for the long haul.”

Features like the “Kitchen at the Market” allow small vendors to rent out the market’s commercial kitchen and host pop-up events to sell their food.

The Broadway Market is open all year.

“We want people to come here to enjoy the wonderful vendors- not just Easter, but all year round, because the diversity we’re seeing around the market is now seen in the market,” Nowakowski said. “You can come pick up your regional delicacy, but also new ones.”

You can find the Broadway Market’s hours and more information here.

