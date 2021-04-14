Shop Small 716: Carousel

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Carousel (6094 Main St.) has been selling a little bit of everything out of a former farmhouse in Williamsville since 1997.

Owner Laura Scalfani said that new items are coming into the store all the time.

“New stuff comes in daily- it’s like Christmas when stuff comes through the door,” she explained.

The shop is part country shop- selling locally- and U.S.A.-made items like candles, jams, and lotions, part vintage shop with antiques and rustic items, and part women’s consignment shop, with gently-used clothes, bags and shoes.

“I try to make it attractive for different personalities,” Scalfani added.

The past year has been the toughest yet for the shop due to the coronavirus shutdown.

“I just kind of pulled myself up and said, ‘I’m not going to let this ruin me, all the years and hard work and sweat equity’,” Scalfani said. “Thankfully with the support of family and friends and the wonderful customers and supporters, I made it through by the skin of my teeth.”

Carousel Vintage Shop in Williamsville has been in business since 1997! They’ve weathered the pandemic shutdown, and now they’re giving back to local nonprofits with “painless fundraising”- we’ll tell you about it in a new #ShopSmall716 today! @news4buffalo @KellyKhatibtv pic.twitter.com/QNSshucLVO — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchwivb1) April 14, 2021

Carousel is giving back to the community with “painless fundraising” opportunities for non-profit organizations. Groups can work with Scalfani to pick a date where 15 percent of profits from that day will go to their cause.

“It’s my way of giving back to the community that’s supported me for 24 years,” Scalfani said.

The pandemic has been hard on many businesses, but many people are spending more money locally.

“I think the one positive thing I could pull out of the pandemic has been people having the awareness and realization of how important small business is to each and every community,” she said.

