SHOP SMALL 716: Creations Gift Shop

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Many of WNY’s artisans and craft vendors missed out on an outlet to sell their creations this year to the coronavirus.

At Creations Gift Shop in the Boulevard Mall, they can sell their items under one roof.

“It’s like a craft show in a brick-and-mortar,” owner Kimberly Ebert said.

The shop sells items from over 30 different vendors, almost all of whom are local to Western New York.

The shop gets new items in all the time, Ebert said.

“Every season it changes,” Ebert said. “We have holiday crafters, spring crafters, fall crafters- it keeps us unique because we don’t have the same thing all the time.”

The store operates similar to a co-op, and pays the artisans commission for their sold items. The store received its BBB accreditation recently, Ebert said.

Ebert is a crafter herself, and sells items she makes, like baby onesies with funny sayings.

“The store is like my baby- besides my kids,” she laughed.

Creations originally opened in the Eastern Hills Mall. It moved over to the current location in the Boulevard Mall in April 2019.

“We have a lot of customers who followed us from the Eastern Hills Mall,” Ebert said.

When it comes to shopping for Christmas gifts, they have something for everyone- from candles poured into cut-off beer cans, to handmade ornaments, to one-of-a-kind clocks and Bills-themed merchandise.

“You never know what you’re going to find, and I think that’s what brings a lot of our customers back in,” Ebert said.

Creations gives customers the option to purchase items they see on the store’s Facebook page.

“If you see something on one of our Facebook Lives, send us a message, and we’ll pull it, send you an invoice, and you can pick it up at the back,” Ebert said.

If there’s a local business you’d like to see featured on an upcoming segment, email us at kaley.lynch@wivb.com or kelly.khatib@wivb.com.