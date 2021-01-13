SHOP SMALL 716: L.A.S.T. Call Laundry Services

WNY is full of small businesses- and there are plenty of reasons to shop small. This weekly segment spotlights small businesses in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When LaTasha Bulluck was laid off from her banking job in Dec. 2019, she knew it was time for a change.

“That was my third time getting laid off- I was tired of it,” Bulluck recalled. “I didn’t want to go back to the banking industry- I wanted to work for myself.”

So she started L.A.S.T. Call Laundry Services out of her Buffalo home- a mobile wash and fold laundry service. L.A.S.T. Call offers pick-up and drop-off service.

“Some people don’t have a car to go take their laundry to the Laundromat, so I come and pick it up from your home or business and bring it right back to them,” Bulluck said.

The name comes from Bulluck’s first name and the names of her three children who help her with the business- Anthony, Summer, and Tionne. Her mother also helps with folding.

“We work together as a team- they love it and I love it, we get to work together and we’ve created a tighter bond,” Bulluck said.

Despite the pandemic, business has been very good and the family can do roughly 20 loads per day.

“I was kind of scared just starting out, and then with the pandemic right after, but think things have picked up maybe even because of the pandemic,” Bulluck said. “I even had business with National Grid- business has picked up and I’m always constantly busy.”

For the soon to be mom-of-four, having a family business she can pass down to her kids means a lot.

“My parents always taught me to work and to have a 9 to 5 job, but I didn’t really want to do that, I wanted to go into business for myself,” Bulluck said. “It feels amazing to have my kids working with me, and to know that if anything ever happens to me, they’ll be fine, they’ll know what to do.”

To learn more or order services, click here or call (716)541-1106.

