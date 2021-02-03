SHOP SMALL 716: Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse and Nursery

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Like many businesses in Western New York, Lavocat’s Family Greenhouse and Nursery had to close down at the beginning of the pandemic.

“The pandemic was definitely scary- we had a full greenhouse,” owner Chris Lavocat said.

However, once they were able to reopen, they had a successful season.

“Everyone’s staying at home, they’re looking for things to do that are healthy and safe, and gardening does that for people,” Lavocat said.

Younger people also seem to be more interested in plants lately.

“The younger generation is really stepping up and embracing indoor gardening- it’s a huge trend,” Lavocat said.

The family business, which was started in 1980, is a full-service garden center. They sell annuals and perennials, vegetables, house plants, and trees and shrubs, and they also offer landscaping.

The business is now in its second generation, and many members of the family run different aspects of the business.

They’re giving back to the local business community this month with a Feb. 13 Valentine’s Pop-Up vendor fair.

It will be the fourth vendor fair for the greenhouse. Vendors will be selling everything from jewelry and wine to candles and baked goods.

“We know hard it is to be a small business and how hard it can be when the pandemic happens,” Lavocat said. “With all the events that are canceled right now, there aren’t many farmers markets going on- it’s a way for us to use our vast space in a safe environment.”

If there’s a small business you’d like to see featured in this segment, email us!