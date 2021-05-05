Shop Small 716: MedDivaScrubs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Local college student Rhondaja Howard spends a lot of time in scrubs.

“I just decided being in the medical field for almost six years, it was time for my local people in Buffalo to purchase scrubs at a cheaper price,” Howard, 24, said.

So she started her own online scrub boutique, MedDivaScrubs, selling colorful, fashionable styles at a good price point.

“I’m called “the home of the $30 scrubs”,” Howard said. “I just felt like the old scrubs are boring, but these zip up, you can wear them opened up, closed, tucked in, whatever- and they’re very comfortable and formfitting.”

The scrubs she offers also come in bright colors like sunshine yellow and magenta.

“They’re really soft- a lot of scrubs aren’t soft,” Howard added. “You can wash them and not worry about them shrinking.”

This fall, Howard will expand her online business to a brick and mortar location at 3210 Main St. near UB South.

“Probably around October that will be launched, and I’m having a billboard go up in June,” she added.

Howard is graduating from Bryant and Stratton in December with her Associate’s degree in medical assisting, and after that’s she’s pursuing her love of writing by going for a journalism degree at Canisius College.

“Journalism has always been my passion,” Howard said. “I love to write- I write books, poetry, I love to learn.”

