Shop Small 716: Park Avenue Coat Company

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are a lot of small businesses in Western New York- and plenty of reasons to shop small. This weekly segment spotlights small businesses in WNY.

Coat season for Western New York is a lot longer than a few months.

Park Avenue Coat Company has been keeping Buffalo warm for the past forty years.

“That’s really our goal here- to make sure Buffalo stays warm,” said Taylor Andolino, eCommerce manager for Park Avenue Coat Company said.

Her grandfather started the business in 1980.

“I’m now the third generation to come into this business,” Andolino said.

The business closed its Walden Galleria location during the pandemic. Its flagship store- 2300 Hamburg Turnpike in Lackawanna- is open and has a bigger selection than ever.

“We were able to open our warehouse to the public, and it’s the largest selection we’ve ever been able to show to the public,” Andolino said.

Park Avenue offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ coats- name brands at lower prices.

“We’re in Buffalo- we destroy our winter jackets because we wear them all the time,” Andolino said. “We want to stay as affordable as possible and give our customers the best experience with high quality goods at a reasonable price.”

Park Avenue Coat Company also carries their own in-house brand, Buffalo Outdoors. The line of durable, Buffalo-proof outdoor gear is also carried nationally at travel and truck stops.

The line includes high-visibility gear for adults and kids and work jackets.

“We really want to make it as affordable as possible when making our brand,” Andolino said.

The flagship store also sells dresses, Bills and Sabres gear, activewear, and swimsuits during the warmer months.

They do weekly livestreams to show off their items on social media.

“We pretty much shop for you on Instagram live and Facebook live,” Andolino said. “We have curbside pickup, and you can always call us and we’ll make it work for you.”

If there’s a small business you’d like to see featured in this segment, email us at kaley.lynch@wivb.com or kelly.khatib@wivb.com.