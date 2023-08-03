BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shoshone Park will soon be getting a new addition: a nearly 35,000-square-foot fieldhouse featuring a wide array of amenities for athletes and the public alike.

Contracts for the new fieldhouse were approved by the Buffalo Common Council, paving the way for construction on the project to begin in the near future, with a groundbreaking planned for fall 2023.

The fieldhouse will offer the following features:

An “expansive indoor multi-purpose turf field” that caters to multiple sports and events.

“Cutting-edge, indoor batting cages.”

A multi-purpose community room “poised to host an array of gatherings, meetings, workshops and events.”

Modern bathrooms, efficient storage facilities, well-equipped offices and mechanical equipment.

A rendering of the fieldhouse at Shoshone Park. (Photo: Buffalo Common Council)

“We are thrilled to embark on this monumental journey towards creating a state-of-the-art facility that will undoubtedly shape the future of Shoshone Park and the entire community,” University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said in a release. “The envisioned facility will not only elevate our recreational opportunities but also serve as a beacon of unity and progress. Our collaborative efforts between the City and the community are transforming the dreams we all envisioned into a concrete reality, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this fieldhouse will have on the University District and beyond.”

Construction on the fieldhouse is expected to be a year-long effort, but “unforeseen challenges during construction may lead to adjustments in the schedule.”