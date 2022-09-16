BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of childhood cancer awareness month, two local organizations teamed up to give a little girl the surprise of a lifetime.

It was a magical sight to see for six-year-old Shea, as the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces gave her bedroom a huge makeover. Shea is battling optic pathway glioma, and her dream was to have a bedroom with all things unicorns. The foundation’s mission is to create a space where children can escape from the realities of their cancer fight. Shea’s mom, Marlee Sunbrum says this act of kindness is more than what they could have imagined.

“This is beautiful. I do not have words, this is absolutely stunning. I can’t believe all the people that came out to help collaborate and put this together. She enjoys this room, I enjoy this room but i really enjoy the people that made this happen,” Sunbrum said.

Special Spaces has renovated over 112 bedrooms in Buffalo.