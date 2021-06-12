“Sleep in Heavenly Peace” builds beds dozens of beds for Queen City kids

BUFFALO, N. Y. (WIVB) — Saturday marked the 3rd annual “Bunks Across America” event hosted by Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”

The group’s chapter in Buffalo built dozens of beds at the Eastern Hills Mall. Organizers say about $10,000 kids in the Queen City don’t have a bed of their own to sleep in.

Jerry Sheldon, chapter president, said, “How does it feel to go to school after having a bad night’s sleep? And I said imagine if you don’t have a bed and every night is a bad night’s sleep. How do you learn? So for the development of children, a good night’s sleep is very important and that is what we aim for. Giving kids a good night’s sleep.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up with Lowe’s, Leadership Buffalo, and a group of volunteers for Saturday’s builds.