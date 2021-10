BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s a busy opening weekend for Buffalo’s newest bar. We stopped by Southern Tier Brewing’s new taproom at Harborcenter Friday night.

Crews have spent the past few months, transforming the old 716 Food and Sport.

The new restaurant officially opened on Tuesday and people say they couldn’t wait to check it out.

Southern Tier Buffalo Taproom also opened just in time for the first Sabres home game of the season.